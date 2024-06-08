Open Menu

Meeting Of Mines Welfare Board Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A special consultation meeting of the Mines Welfare board was held with the Secretary Minerals regarding the welfare schemes received under the Commissionerate of Mines Labor Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next session 2023, 2024.

The meeting discussed in detail the compensation package which including death grant is increased from 600,000 to Rs. 1.2 million and disability grant 300,000 to 600,000 i.e. after a detailed consultation with all the members of the Mines Welfare Board, approval was given.

In the meeting, Commissioner Mines Tahir, Deputy Commissioner Mines Bilal, Assistant Commissioner Mines Rahmatullah Jan and members of the Mines Welfare Board Ifthar Ahmed, Hamidullah Bakht Rawan, Afzal Khan and Afzal Khan, the owner of Cherat Cement Factory, attended.

With regard to its further reforms, Commissionerate of Mines and Mines Welfare Board have been given a special task, on this occasion we express our special thanks to Secretary Minerals and Commissionerate of Mines on behalf of Pakistan Workers Federation and Marble Mines Union, who Co-operate and consult fully with the Federation and Union regarding the welfare of mine workers.

