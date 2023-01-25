UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group KP Held

Published January 25, 2023

A meeting of Multi-sectoral Technical Working Group/ IHR Sub-Committee, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the joint team of Ministry of NHSR&C, Islamabad including Federal Director General Health Dr Shabana Saleem, National Institute of Health and Partners (WHO, USAID/JSI and UKHSA) was held under the chairmanship of Director General Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shaukat Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting of Multi-sectoral Technical Working Group/ IHR Sub-Committee, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the joint team of Ministry of NHSR&C, Islamabad including Federal Director General Health Dr Shabana Saleem, National Institute of Health and Partners (WHO, USAID/JSI and UKHSA) was held under the chairmanship of Director General Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shaukat Ali.

During the meeting, an overview of the International Health Regulations (2005), its purpose and scope were presented by Dr Salman from the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Dr Farah from WHO briefed participants on the upcoming Joint External Evaluation (JEE), its objectives, process and benefits for the country.

She explained that the recommendation of this Joint External Assessment would help in identifying post-COVID-19 gaps in the health systems and comprehending progress that has been made since the last Joint External evaluation in 2016.

All the partners assured their (technical and financial) support to the Ministry of NHSR&C, Islamabad for the upcoming mission.

Dr Shabana said that the ministry had already done some preliminary work with the support of provincial health departments. She requested line departments to join future meetings.

She also urged departments to approach the ministry in case they need any clarification in the JEE process.

