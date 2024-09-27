Meeting of nominations for Engineering Quota Seats of GB students held

(@FahadShabbir)

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The first meeting regarding finalization of nominations of Engineering Quota Seats in various professional colleges/universities in Pakistan for the students of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) held under the chairmanship of Minister for education Ghulam Shehzad Agha in the conference hall of Higher Education Department GB Gilgit.

The meeting was attended by the Nomination Board members including Ghulam Shahzad Aga, Provincial Minister Education GB (Chairman), Shamsuddin Deputy Secretary Higher Education GB (Member), Muhammad Hussain, Deputy Secretary, Health GB (Member), Faqirullah, Director Diamer/Astore school Education Dept. GB (Member), Syed Nabi Shah, Director Academics, School Education Dept. GB (Member) and Prof. Muhammad Alam, Director, Higher Education Department GB (Secretary Nomination Board). Meeting started with the welcome note by the Nomination Board Secretary, Prof. Muhammad Alam, Director, Higher Education Department GB.

Deputy Director (Nominations) Abida Anwer briefed the board about the application intake process, scrutiny and finalization of the selection of the applied candidates.

She briefed about the eligibility criteria of the selection for BSc Engineering and distribution of marks for selection. The board was also briefed about the fields of study with in the Engineering field and seats offered at various universities.

The board members deliberated upon selection of candidates on open merit 41 seats for Gilgit-Baltistan.

Deputy Secretary Higher Education, Shamsuddin pointed out that one disabled quota seat may be given to district on rotation basis, instead of open merit.

Assistant Director (Nominations) Tanveer Ahmed responded that the board is bound to make decision as per the approved Nomination Policy.

The Minister Education/Chairman Board asked about display of Merit List on which the AD Nominations responded that the lists are displayed and applicants are informed about the merit.

The minister pointed out that there are still many seats laying vacant in the district quota merit list. He inquired about such vacant seats. It was decided that if the district quota seats remain vacant, these seats will be offered to student of the same district on merit basis, and if the applicants are not available or not willing to opt for the seat, the vacant seats will be offered to the applicants of the respective administrative division. If non-availability of applicants both from the respective district and the division, seats are offered to applicants of Gilgit-Baltistan/province. The Board approved the Open Merit List and directed the Secretary Nomination Board GB to go ahead with the process. After detailed discussion the Nomination Board approved the distribution of seats on District Quota as per Nomination Policy.

Ghulam Shehzad Agha asked the consent of the Board to go ahead with the process. Upon unanimous consensus the board approved both Open Merit List and the District Quota Merit List.