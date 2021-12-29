Meeting of Overseas Pakistanis committee hears 14 petitions

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis committee held under chairmanship of Mehr Azhar Javed Dhol here Wednesday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis committee held under chairmanship of Mehr Azhar Javed Dhol here Wednesday.

Local Assistant Commissioner, DSP Legal and officers concerned attended the meeting.The meeting heard 14 petitions of Pakistanis living abroad.

ADCR Waqar Ali said that on direction of Punjab government, all possible measures would be taken to protect life and property of Pakistanis staying abroad. He vowed that requests of overseas Pakistanis would be dealt on priority basis.

DSP Legal said that it was the responsibility of the police to protect families and properties of expatriates. He said immediate action would be taken against those who would be found to snatch rights of overseas Pakistanis.