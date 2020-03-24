UrduPoint.com
Meeting Of Parliamentary Leaders Will Be Convened Through Video Link

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

Meeting of Parliamentary Leaders will be convened through video link

A joint sitting of parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan to discuss and constitute a parliamentary committee on coronavirus disease COVID-19 and its impact on economy will now be held through video link in the Parliament House on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A joint sitting of parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan to discuss and constitute a parliamentary committee on coronavirus disease COVID-19 and its impact on economy will now be held through video link in the Parliament House on Wednesday.

According to the press note issued on Tuesday the decision was taken in the wake of lock down in the country and the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Earlier, the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had called a meeting of parliamentary leaders requesting them to ensure their attendance in the parliament house for in-camera briefing on impact of COVID-19 Corona virus on economy.

The Parliamentary leaders were requested to make their Skype ID's and ensure their presence in the meeting through video link via Skype.

A formal notice was sent to all the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly as well as the Senate of Pakistan.

Advisors to the Prime Minister on Finance, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health and Director General National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were also invited to attend the meeting for a briefing to the Parliamentary leaders.

