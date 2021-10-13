Meeting of Population Welfare Department held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting of Population Welfare Department was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) in chair at Deputy Commissioner Office here.

The meeting of District Technical Committee of Population Welfare Department, Government of Punjab was attended by Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority Bahawalpur, Dr.

Zafar Iqbal, District Population Welfare Officer, Noman Shamsheer, Chief Medical Officer, Family Health Clinic, Dr. Fauzia Saeed, Deputy District Population Welfare Officer (Technical), Dr. Hafsa, Incharge Darul Amaan, Farial Ameen, religious scholars and representatives of non-governmental organizations. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Aamir Nazeer Kichhi presided over the meeting.

The meeting reviewed role of the department in provision of services for health of mother and children. The officials and staff were urged to provide health services to people at their doorsteps.