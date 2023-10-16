Open Menu

Meeting Of Progressive Writers Association To Be Held On Oct, 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 09:48 PM

The fortnightly meeting of Progressive Writers Association Tando Muhammad Khan Chapter will be held on October 17

According to General Secretary PWA Ashiq Ali Gaaho, participants will discuss on topic of criticism and an evening will be celebrated with the poet Mama Ghulam Nabi Khaskheli.

APP/nsm

