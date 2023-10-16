Meeting of Progressive Writers Association to be held on Oct, 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The fortnightly meeting of Progressive Writers Association Tando Muhammad Khan Chapter will be held on October 17.

According to General Secretary PWA Ashiq Ali Gaaho, participants will discuss on topic of criticism and an evening will be celebrated with the poet Mama Ghulam Nabi Khaskheli.

