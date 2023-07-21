ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights was held here at Parliament House with Senator Walid Iqbal in Chair.

The Senate Committee deliberated on the point of public importance regarding the murder of Professor Ajmal Sawand in Kandhkot, Sindh. Irfan Ali Samo, SSP Kashmore, apprised the Committee that Dr. Ajmal Sawand's murder was in consequence of old enmity between Sawand and Sundrani tribes.

He further informed the Committee that, since the matter was last taken up by the Committee on 7th June 2023, when SSP Kashmore had assured the Committee that the culprits would be apprehended very soon, the Sindh Police had made two further raids on the hideout of the culprits in Katcha forest area to arrest the accused Aijaz Ali Sundrani and his nine accomplices, but to no avail, because the Police, even though using armored personnel carriers, was equipped with ordinary weapons, while the culprits attacked the Police with rocket launchers, mortars and other sophisticated weaponry.

In addition, since the last time the matter was taken up, yet another member of the Sundrani tribe was killed by the Sawand tribe.

The Committee thereupon expressed its concern upon the writ of the State not being enforceable in the territory concerned, and unanimously recommended, first, that Sindh Government should equip the Sindh Police with the latest weaponry, secondly, that all resources of the State should be availed to overcome and arrest the miscreants, including Pakistan Rangers and the Armed Forces, and thirdly, sincere attempts should be made to get the Sawand-Sundrani feud to be amicably resolved so that the blood-letting should come to an end.

The Committee further recommended, unanimously, that the Interior and Defence Ministries be also called upon to take necessary action in this regard, and directed the Sindh Police to submit a progress report within one month.

The meeting was attended by Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Secretary for Ministry of Human Rights Ali Raza Bhutta,SSP Kashmore, Irfan Ali Samo, and other senior officers of relevant departments.