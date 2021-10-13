Meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Railways held

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Railway was held at City Station on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Railway was held at City Station on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Qasim.

The meeting was attended by Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Senator Rana Mahmood Al Hassan, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan and senior officials of Railways including CEO Nisar Ahmad Memon, DG Property and Land Amjad Iqbal, Chief Engineer Irfanul Haq. , DS Karachi Hanif Gul, PDK CR Amir Muhammad Dawood Puta and Secretary Transport Department of Sindh Government also participated.

Prior to the meeting, the committee members visited the route of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and also traveled from Orangi to City Station by KCR train.

Railway officials briefed the standing committee on unmanned level crossings in City and Cantt. Stations in Sindh.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi Hanif Gul said there were total 8 platforms at the city station, the number of passengers was 900,000 in 14 trains and the total annual revenue was Rs 683.76 million.

He said that there are 8 platforms at Cantt.

station from where 40 trains were running, about 5.4 million passengers annually travel in Up trains and the total annual revenue was Rs 1009.3 million.

Giving a briefing on unmanned level crossings in Sindh, Chief Engineer Irfan-ul-Haq said there were a total of 400 unmanned level crossings in the province out of which 162 were in Karachi division and 238 in Sukkur division.

He said the Sindh government had to provide funding for 44 unmanned level crossings in the province, which was to upgrade 17 level crossings in Karachi division and 27 level crossings in Sukkur division and Rs 565.37 million were required for the purpose. Out of this, the Sindh government had given only Rs 128.91 million till the financial year 2016-17.

Irfan-ul-Haq said 14 unmanned level crossings in Karachi division have been upgraded with these funds.

He said not a single level crossing had been upgraded in Sukkur, while 8 more unmanned level crossings have been identified in Karachi division which need to be upgraded Rs. 832.3 million were required to upgrade a total of 38 unmanned level crossings, he said.