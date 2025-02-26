Meeting of senate’s committee of maritime affairs held

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:38 PM

The Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs met under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel at Parliament House, Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs met under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel at Parliament House, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Public Sector Development Program (PSDP)/Budgetary proposals for the next financial year 2025-26 were discussed and deliberated.

The Ministry’s demand for Rs. 3045.718 million was given a unanimous nod of approval from the Committee.

During discussion the committee was briefed on the ongoing PSDP projects (2024-25) and future projects of Gwadar Port Authority.

The Committee in unison vowed to go all out for the uplifting and betterment of Gwadar and its native residents, and expressed its support for the Gwadar Blue Economy center which is a project to develop Gwadar as a Maritime Hub in Pakistan.

The purpose of establishing this center is to promote sustainable economic growth and to maximize the potential of Pakistan’s Maritime Sector.

The Chairman Qadir Petel added that Province of Sindh has also to be made a part of Blue Economy, as it is not plausible without Sindh taking on board.

On the issue of severe traffic congestion, worst conditions of roads and problems faced by the commuters, a Sub-Committee was made with ToR’s to address and resolve the issues of traffic congestion in and around the vicinity of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and get the adjoining areas cleared within a stipulated time of one month.

The Sub-Committee consists of Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Hassaan Sabir.

