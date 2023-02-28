Meeting of Special Parliamentary Committee on Affected Employees held

The meeting of Special Parliamentary Committee on Affected Employees on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of MNA Dr Qadar Khan Mandokhel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):The meeting of Special Parliamentary Committee on Affected Employees on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of MNA Dr Qadar Khan Mandokhel.

Member Water Board Jameel Akhtar apprised the committee about reinstated 17 employees of Wapda, said a press release.

The committee ordered the Member Board to complete all the process with in fourteen days and submit report to the committee.

The committee also order Member water Board Ghazi Barotha to submit report of 26 sacked employees.

It also ordered Ministry of Maritime Affairs to submit report of son quota.

The officers of the ministry informed the committee that work had been initiated to get approval of revival of son quota from the board of directors.

The chairman committee strictly ordered to complete all process till tomorrow otherwise stern action would be taken.

The CDA officers informed the committee about extension of contract of one hundred and thirty six employees.

The committee was also informed about the process of regularization of the employees from board of directors.

The committee ordered to complete all the process in ten days and submit report to it. Further matters regarding effected employees of SME Bank, Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation, Cabinet Division and Nadra were also discussed.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Aseya Azeem,MNA Kishwar Zehra and Naveed Ameer Jeva.