UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of Special Parliamentary Committee On Affected Employees Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Meeting of Special Parliamentary Committee on Affected Employees held

The meeting of Special Parliamentary Committee on Affected Employees on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of MNA Dr Qadar Khan Mandokhel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):The meeting of Special Parliamentary Committee on Affected Employees on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of MNA Dr Qadar Khan Mandokhel.

Member Water Board Jameel Akhtar apprised the committee about reinstated 17 employees of Wapda, said a press release.

The committee ordered the Member Board to complete all the process with in fourteen days and submit report to the committee.

The committee also order Member water Board Ghazi Barotha to submit report of 26 sacked employees.

It also ordered Ministry of Maritime Affairs to submit report of son quota.

The officers of the ministry informed the committee that work had been initiated to get approval of revival of son quota from the board of directors.

The chairman committee strictly ordered to complete all process till tomorrow otherwise stern action would be taken.

The CDA officers informed the committee about extension of contract of one hundred and thirty six employees.

The committee was also informed about the process of regularization of the employees from board of directors.

The committee ordered to complete all the process in ten days and submit report to it. Further matters regarding effected employees of SME Bank, Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation, Cabinet Division and Nadra were also discussed.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Aseya Azeem,MNA Kishwar Zehra and Naveed Ameer Jeva.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Ghazi SME Bank Limited Capital Development Authority All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

German Foreign Minister Concerned About Reports of ..

German Foreign Minister Concerned About Reports of Uranium Enrichment in Iran

5 minutes ago
 Saudi govt making all out efforts for ease, comfor ..

Saudi govt making all out efforts for ease, comfort of pilgrims

6 minutes ago
 Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Balo ..

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch calls on Chief Minister Bal ..

6 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country: PMD

6 minutes ago
 'Save the Buffalo, Calves and Fatting of Calves' s ..

'Save the Buffalo, Calves and Fatting of Calves' seminar to be held on Mar 01

6 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb takes up issue of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.