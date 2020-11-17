Meeting of Standing Committee on Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights held

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Standing Committee on Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights met here at Secretariat on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Faisal Zaman and discussed various aspect of its performance.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Pir Fida Muhammad, Madiha Nisar, Asia Saleh Khattak, Nazir Ahmed Abbasi and Ehtesham Javed besides the officers concerned of the Law, Human Rights department and KP Assembly Secretariat.

On this occasion, senior officers of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights department briefed the committee on core functions of the department, resolution mechanism of the public complaints received through citizen portal and details of grants and funds being provided to the Bar associations across the province.

The officials also briefed the committee on Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC) established in the province to ensure compliance on human rights reporting to European Union and reports of the district human rights committees.

Performance of the Advocate General office and its sub branches, including writ petition branch, Supreme Court branch and civil branch were also considered besides reviewing the human rights situation in the province as well as NGO's registration and performance of the litigation wing. On this occasion, various decisions were also taken and necessary directives were issued to the concerned quarters.