Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 11:55 PM

Meeting of Standing Sub-Committee of PUSB, workshop on Sports, Health on Sept 13 held at Sindh Agriculture University

The 55th meeting of the Standing Sub-Committee of Pakistan University Sports Board (PUSB) and National Workshop on Sports and Health will be held at Sindh Agriculture University on September 13

The varsity's spokesman informed here on Saturday that Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Sports Arbab Lutfullah will be the special guest at the inauguration ceremony.

He added that the university would host the event in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC).

The spokesman apprised that a three-day 'National Workshop on Sports and Health' would be held on the occasion.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Marri has constituted an organizing committee under the chairmanship of Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Crop Protection.

Prof Dr Inayatullah Rajper, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Muhammad Bachal Bhutto, Dr Aijaz Soomro, Dr Rehana Buriro, Dr Tahseen Fatima and Mohammad Ashraf Rustamani besides others were the members of the committee.

According to the schedule, the national workshop will be inaugurated on September 13, by CM's aide Arbab Lutfullah, Secretary Sports Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and Director General Sports of HEC Javed Ahmed Memon will jointly inaugurate the event, Director Sports Sindh Agriculture University Anwar HussainKhanzada will welcome the guests.

Director General Kamyab Jawan Sports and Curriculum Division Sports HEC Javed Ahmed Memon would present his dissertation on sports in the country's universities at the event.

