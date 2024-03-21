Meeting Of Task Force Held To Ensure Quality Fertilizers, Fixed Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The coordination committee for agriculture and the task force committee held a meeting under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani.
The meeting was attended by representatives from the Department of Agriculture Extension, Pest Warning, Agricultural Engineering, Water Management, fertilizer companies, dealers, and other relevant departments.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for fulfilling responsibilities towards the welfare of farmers in the best possible manner. She directed that farmers should be provided quality fertilizers at fixed rates and legal action should be taken against hoarders and sellers of substandard fertilizers.
In the meeting, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Jameel Ghouri reported that dealers charging more than the prescribed rates were fined Rs. 3.435 million. As many as 40 FIRs were lodged, six godowns were sealed, and 6155 bags of urea were sold at the prescribed rates.
He mentioned that during the Rabi season, 181 fertilizer samples were taken, out of which nine were found substandard and FIRs were registered against sellers.
Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) stated that field staff is providing guidance to farmers up to their doorsteps regarding crop cultivation. Efforts are being made to complete cotton cultivation in April to ensure maximum yield from timely sowing.
Muhammad Jameel Ghouri suggested that farmers can reduce the use of chemical pesticides by adopting Integrated Pest Management (IPM) techniques, which can lower production costs. He informed that the government has provided subsidies on vegetable seeds to promote kitchen gardening.
Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) further explained that under the agricultural emergency program, demonstration plots for wheat, maize, and canola are being set up, and yield competitions are being organized. He mentioned that the field staff of the Department of Agriculture Extension is actively working to maintain fertilizer quality and ensure sales at fixed rates in the field.
