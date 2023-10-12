Meeting of the ADCG was held to assess smog prevention efforts

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Khurram Shahzad Bhatti presided over a meeting on Thursday to review smog-control steps taken by the Jhang district administration

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Khurram Shahzad Bhatti presided over a meeting on Thursday to review smog-control steps taken by the Jhang district administration.

According to the DC office, officials from the Agriculture, Health, and Environment departments attended the meeting.

Officers of the concerned department gave a briefing to highlight achievements regarding the control of smog in Jhang district.

Efforts were made to stop the burning of crop residue, close kilns without Zigzag technology, take action against vehicles that create smoke, and expand certain industries in order to achieve the desired results, officials told the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, ADCG was directed to take stern action against environmental pollution in every aspect. He also directed the control of kilns without zigzag technology and the burning of filth and the remains of crops.