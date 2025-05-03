Meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leadership

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) An important meeting held under the auspices of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Dr. Banda and Ambar Banda, in which regional and national issues were discussed.

The meeting was attended by the honorable City Mayor Qari Sher Zaman Sahib as the special guest, whose presence further enhanced the importance of the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by Jamiat’s senior leader Chairman Sakhi Afzal Sahib, who in his opening remarks shed light on the services, objectives and future course of action of the Jamiat.

Religious, social and organizational matters were discussed in detail in the meeting, and various suggestions and practical plans were considered to make religious services more active and effective at the regional level in the future.

The participants, appreciating the spirit of unity, organization and service to the religion, expressed their determination to continue the struggle from the platform of Jamiat.

APP/azq/378