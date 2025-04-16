Meeting of the Polio Divisional Task Force held

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the Polio Divisional Task Force was convened under the chairmanship of Commissioner Larkana Division, Tahir Hussain Sangi, in the conference hall of his office on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended via video link by SSP Kambar Shadadkot Sajid Amir Sabdozi, DHO Kambar Dr. Gulzar Ahmed Tunio, Rangers, Police, PPHI, District Health Officers, and other relevant department officials, along with Deputy Commissioners of Shikarpur and Kandhkot Kashmore.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Larkana region Tahir Hussain Sangi stated that concerted efforts must be made to ensure the success of the National Anti-Polio Campaign scheduled to run from April 21 to April 27, 2025, across Larkana Division.

He emphasized that polio vaccination targets have been set for every district, and through collaborative efforts, these targets can easily be achieved.

He expressed confidence that 100% coverage of polio drops for all children under five could be attained by April through coordinated actions.

Dr. Aziz Murtaza Arian, WHO Coordinator, briefed the participants, highlighting that Larkana Division comprises five districts with a total population of approximately 6.

2 million, of which 1.7 million are children targeted for polio vaccination.Out of these, 1,534,453 children will be vaccinated through door-to-door campaigns.

He further shared that 5,169 mobile teams will be deployed across the division during the national campaign, supported by 1,150 area in-charges and 330 UCMOs (Union Council Medical Officers).

Dr. Arian also noted that one polio case has recently been reported in Nasirabad tehsil of Kambar Shadadkot district and one case in Ratodero tehsil of Larkana district.

Commissioner Sangi directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure strict monitoring of polio teams and the achievement of vaccination targets.

He instructed District Health Officers to prioritize team training and meticulous micro-planning for the campaign’s success. The Police Department was tasked with providing stringent security to polio workers to prevent untoward incidents during the drive.