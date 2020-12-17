UrduPoint.com
Meeting Of The "Turkmenistan-USA" Business Council

Thu 17th December 2020

On December 16, 2020, a regular meeting of the "Turkmenistan-USA" Business Council was held online, at which key aspects of trade-economic cooperation were discussed

The meeting was attended by members of the Government, heads of key ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, senior representative of the US State Department Jonathan Henick, Executive Director of the Council Eric Stewart and heads of American companies-members of the Council, in particular, “John Deere”, “Case New Holland”, “Westport Trading Ltd", "Caterpillar", "Oxbow", "S2Global", "Visa,” “Boeing" and others.
During the meeting, the need to diversify the economic partnership between Turkmenistan and the United States was emphasized, in which investment, technological and financial directions occupy a special place.
In his speech, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.

Meredov expressed the commitment of the Government of Turkmenistan to expand trade-economic cooperation with the United States. He noted the long-term positive contribution of American companies to various sectors of the Turkmen economy.


The importance of the "Turkmenistan - USA" Business Council in the development of mutually beneficial relations between the two countries was emphasized.

Established in 2008 at the initiative of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Business Council has become an effective mechanism for establishing and strengthening relations between business structures of Turkmenistan and the United States.
Meetings of the Council are held annually in Ashgabat or in one of the US cities.

The Business Council has repeatedly organized major business forums and exhibitions, during which the products of leading American manufacturers were demonstrated, including the presentation of plans for cooperation between American companies and their Turkmen partners.

In the early years, about 60 American companies participated in such forums. At the subsequent stages, more than 100 American business structures took part in these events.
As part of today's meeting, separate online meetings were held between the leadership of leading American companies and members of the Government, heads of the agricultural complex and the banking system of Turkmenistan.

