Meeting of voter education committee held

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Voter education Committee was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of District Election Commissioner Larkana Azizullah Abbasi.

Speaking on the occasion, District Election Commissioner Larkana Azizullah Abbasi said that the purpose of this meeting is to inform the people so that they can register and verify their votes.

He urged the people to come forward and ensure registration of their vote as it is their national duty and send CNIC Number on 8300 to confirm their vote registration.

He said that a walk would be organized on December 7 to create awareness about the importance of vote among people.

He said that programs would be organized in the rural areas and the people would be informed about the identity card and voter registration and they would be persuaded to register their votes.

District Election Commissioner Officer Larkana said that programs would be organized in schools and colleges on December 7, to highlight the importance of vote.

He said that the purpose of convening this meeting was to make the voter lists clean and transparent and new voter lists could be prepared by removing the Names of the deceased.

Speaking on the occasion, District Education Officer Secondary Larkana Akhtar Ali Korejo said that programs should be organized in our institutions Girls Degree College, Boys Degree College so that people can get correct information, and they can register and confirm their vote.

