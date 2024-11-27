Meeting On Anti-polio Campaign Held Under Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanauallah Khan to review the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled from December 16 to 20, 2024.
Officials from the Health Department, administrative officers, and representatives of various line departments attended the meeting.
During a briefing by the Health Department, it was revealed that a target has been set to vaccinate 225,469 children across the district against polio.
To achieve this, a total of 1,642 teams have been formed, including 1,490 mobile teams, 105 fixed teams, 42 transit teams, and 5 roaming teams. Additionally, the campaign will be supervised by 64 UC MOs, 350 area in-charges, and 25 DPMTs.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized the importance of ensuring equitable access for teams in both urban and rural areas to eradicate polio. He stressed the need to ensure team attendance, the presence of staff at fixed centers, effective monitoring of transit teams, and robust security arrangements throughout the campaign.
The Deputy Commissioner further directed the use of media for public awareness campaigns and called for complete security to be provided to polio teams, enabling them to perform their duties without fear.
All relevant departments were instructed to fulfill their responsibilities effectively to ensure the successful execution of the anti-polio campaign
Recent Stories
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on those selling cigarettes without paying tax underway23 seconds ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction progress on K-IV Project32 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi to lead efforts for peace in Kurram, invites CM to join hands20 minutes ago
-
Rs. 30b allocated for CM Green Tractor scheme: minister20 minutes ago
-
SITCO,EFT to organize two-day Thar Festival on Nov 29-3030 minutes ago
-
Motorways reopen after maintenance work30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to introduce Pink Scooty scheme40 minutes ago
-
4th anti-polio campaign from Dec 1640 minutes ago
-
'Masses have rejected PTI’s ‘politics of fraud, hypocrisy & violence’; says Tarar40 minutes ago
-
Walk marks International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women40 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 400 miscreants40 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal commercial plots sealed41 minutes ago