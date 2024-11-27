Open Menu

Meeting On Anti-polio Campaign Held Under Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanauallah Khan to review the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled from December 16 to 20, 2024.

Officials from the Health Department, administrative officers, and representatives of various line departments attended the meeting.

During a briefing by the Health Department, it was revealed that a target has been set to vaccinate 225,469 children across the district against polio.

To achieve this, a total of 1,642 teams have been formed, including 1,490 mobile teams, 105 fixed teams, 42 transit teams, and 5 roaming teams. Additionally, the campaign will be supervised by 64 UC MOs, 350 area in-charges, and 25 DPMTs.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized the importance of ensuring equitable access for teams in both urban and rural areas to eradicate polio. He stressed the need to ensure team attendance, the presence of staff at fixed centers, effective monitoring of transit teams, and robust security arrangements throughout the campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner further directed the use of media for public awareness campaigns and called for complete security to be provided to polio teams, enabling them to perform their duties without fear.

All relevant departments were instructed to fulfill their responsibilities effectively to ensure the successful execution of the anti-polio campaign

