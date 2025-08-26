Open Menu

Meeting On Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Held

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Meeting on arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) held

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) An important meeting here on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahim Ullah Mehsood, regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi

(PBUH), which was attended by Member of Provincial Assembly, Shafiullah Jan, members of the Milad Committee and officers of the

concerned departments.

During the meeting, the organizers presented suggestions regarding the arrangements for the processions and celebrations of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

and informed about the problems in that regard.

The deputy commissioner listened to the problems of the participants carefully and assured

their timely resolution.

He directed the concerned authorities to complete all the arrangements well in advance so that the processions and celebrations of Eid

Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would be arranged peacefully and in a dignified manner.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were also offered for the peace, development and security of the country.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan