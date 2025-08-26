Meeting On Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Held
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) An important meeting here on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahim Ullah Mehsood, regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi
(PBUH), which was attended by Member of Provincial Assembly, Shafiullah Jan, members of the Milad Committee and officers of the
concerned departments.
During the meeting, the organizers presented suggestions regarding the arrangements for the processions and celebrations of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal
and informed about the problems in that regard.
The deputy commissioner listened to the problems of the participants carefully and assured
their timely resolution.
He directed the concerned authorities to complete all the arrangements well in advance so that the processions and celebrations of Eid
Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would be arranged peacefully and in a dignified manner.
At the end of the meeting, special prayers were also offered for the peace, development and security of the country.
APP/azq/378
