Meeting On CIVID-19 Situation Held At NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:11 PM

Meeting on CIVID-19 situation held at NCOC

An important meeting on COVID-19 situation was held here at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :An important meeting on COVID-19 situation was held here at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

According to an official of NCOC, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umer chaired the session.

Health situation, projected testing curve, updates from provinces on post 14th April NCC decisions, wheat issues including procurement, smuggling, hoarding and indigenous management of critical medical equipment including ventilators, testing kits and N95 masks were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Minister for Interior, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Industries and Production, Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Economic Affairs, Fakhar Imam, Minister for National food and Security, Abdul Razzak Dawod, Advisor to PM on Commerce, Moeed Yousaf, Special Assistant to PM on National Security, Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to PM on Health.

