Meeting on CIVID-19 situation held at NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :An important meeting on COVID-19 situation was held here at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

According to an official of NCOC, during this second meeting of NCOC in Ramazan, the forum reviewed implementation of Ramazan guidelines, SME package, health situation and data integration.

Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Minister for Interior, apprised NCOC that population in urban areas needs to be continuously educated to follow guidelines and not operate business as usual during Ramazan.

He said population in villages are observing guidelines which is encouraging.

He said that political leadership particularly at District and Union Council level has most important role to educate masses for public safety and well being.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umer said that provinces may be asked to give feedback on compliance by people on Ramazan guidelines tomorrow.

The forum dilated upon health situation and future course of action basing on likely projections.