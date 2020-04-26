UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting On CIVID-19 Situation Held At NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

Meeting on CIVID-19 situation held at NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :An important meeting on COVID-19 situation was held here at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

According to an official of NCOC, during this second meeting of NCOC in Ramazan, the forum reviewed implementation of Ramazan guidelines, SME package, health situation and data integration.

Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Minister for Interior, apprised NCOC that population in urban areas needs to be continuously educated to follow guidelines and not operate business as usual during Ramazan.

He said population in villages are observing guidelines which is encouraging.

He said that political leadership particularly at District and Union Council level has most important role to educate masses for public safety and well being.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umer said that provinces may be asked to give feedback on compliance by people on Ramazan guidelines tomorrow.

The forum dilated upon health situation and future course of action basing on likely projections.

Related Topics

Business May Sunday

Recent Stories

CDA to distribute 500,000 meals as part of ‘10 m ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber discusses the legal impacts of COVID ..

28 minutes ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme p ..

29 minutes ago

DIFC announces Presidential Directive aimed at pro ..

44 minutes ago

Amana Healthcare joins forces with Abu Dhabi’s h ..

59 minutes ago

Minister of Education attends first virtual forum ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.