Meeting On Coordinated Emergency Response Held
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The district headquarters of Rescue 1122 Dera on Tuesday hosted the first major meeting on "collaboration for Emergency Response’ to develop a coordinated strategy for tackling potential natural disasters and upcoming seasonal challenges in the district.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah chaired the meeting which was attended by representatives from various government, semi-government, and non-governmental organizations across the district.
The participants discussed several relevant matters including community awareness, volunteer training, joint rescue and recovery planning, and the establishment of an early warning system.
District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah briefed participants on the preparedness of Rescue 1122, the challenges faced, and the roadmap for future action.
He emphasized the importance of timely and coordinated response between institutions during any unfortunate incident, stressing the need for all stakeholders to unite on a common platform.
During the meeting, the participants shared suggestions, which will be considered in the development of a comprehensive emergency plan.
This plan will be shared with the district administration and all relevant departments.
