Meeting on corona situation held at NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :A detailed briefing was given on current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and measures being adopted to combat the disease at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday.

According to NCOC, Minister for Planning, development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the meeting. The forum reviewed progress made so far and future course of action.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Chief Ministers of Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Chief Secretary Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated through video.

The forum finalized recommendations to be taken up at National Coordination Committee (NCC) for final decision on post April 14 COVID-19 strategy.

A detailed analysis and discussion was made by all stakeholders.

Brig ® Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Minister for Interior, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Industries and Production, Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Energy, Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Economic Affairs, Fakhar Imam, Minister for National food and Security, Moeed Yousaf, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security, Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health and Abdul Razak Dawod, Advisor to PM for Commerce attended the briefing.