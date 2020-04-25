Meeting on Corona situation held at NCOC

The first meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) during Ramazan was held here on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The first meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) during Ramazan was held here on Saturday.

A detailed briefing was given on current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and measures being adopted to combat the disease at National Command and Operation Centre.

A detailed analysis and discussion was made by all stakeholders. The forum reviewed the progress made so far and future course of action.

The forum has undertaken comprehensive review of implementation of test, trace tracking (TTQ) strategy, stock position of utilities stores, update on flights, and indigenousness development of critical medical equipment.

The provincial chief secretaries joined the first Ramazan session through video link.