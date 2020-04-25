UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting On Corona Situation Held At NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:39 PM

Meeting on Corona situation held at NCOC

The first meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) during Ramazan was held here on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The first meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) during Ramazan was held here on Saturday.

A detailed briefing was given on current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and measures being adopted to combat the disease at National Command and Operation Centre.

A detailed analysis and discussion was made by all stakeholders. The forum reviewed the progress made so far and future course of action.

The forum has undertaken comprehensive review of implementation of test, trace tracking (TTQ) strategy, stock position of utilities stores, update on flights, and indigenousness development of critical medical equipment.

The provincial chief secretaries joined the first Ramazan session through video link.

Related Topics

Progress All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19: Govt. extends suspension of int'l flight ..

2 minutes ago

CPWB Chairperson distributes gifts among children

2 minutes ago

Count of COVID-19 Cases in France Exceeds 124,000, ..

2 minutes ago

UN human rights chief alarmed by media clampdowns ..

6 minutes ago

Boeing scraps $4.2bln deal to buy Embraer commerci ..

6 minutes ago

Several Hundred Berliners Join Protest Against COV ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.