Meeting On COVID-19 Situation Held At NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Meeting on COVID-19 situation held at NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A detailed briefing was given on current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and measures being adopted to combat the disease at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday.

Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the meeting. The forum reviewed progress made so far and future course of action.

The briefing focused on digital tracking and tracing mechanism for identification of hotspots, clusters to isolate targeted areas, containment efforts in affected areas, supply chain support, enhancing testing capacity from present over 6000 per day to 20,000 per day, youth participation in Corona relief, Ehsas Program through which 150 billion being given and future course of action on inbound flights after April 11.

The recommendations will be presented to National Coordination Committee for policy decision making.

