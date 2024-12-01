Meeting On Dec 5 To Promote Schoolteachers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Punjab school education Department has announced promotion of thousands of senior schoolteachers by convening a meeting on December 5, according to sources, here on Sunday.
The DPI Secondary Education has convened the meeting.
A notification regarding promotion of teachers on the basis of qualification and seniority was expected to be issued in a day or two, sources told APP.
Punjab All Teachers Alliance President Sufi Ramzan Inqilabi confirmed on Sunday that recently, negotiations with Special Education Secretary Dr Sohail Shehzd, Director Public Instruction (DPI) Secretary Mumtaz Hussain Shah and DPI Elementary Rana Abdul Qayyum were successful.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs. 8.8m released for treatment of police, families2 minutes ago
-
Man killed in domestic dispute2 minutes ago
-
1,581 kalashnikovs recovered during crackdown on illegal weapons12 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar dares PTI to show video evidence of straight firing by LEAs on protestors12 minutes ago
-
2 drug-traffickers arrested22 minutes ago
-
4 bodies found from Faisalabad32 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on single-use plastic bags from Dec 1032 minutes ago
-
Bilawal lauds security forces for eliminating eight terrorists32 minutes ago
-
Growers must ensure timely watering of wheat crop32 minutes ago
-
Man, wife commit suicide42 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces schedule of online workshops42 minutes ago
-
Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore42 minutes ago