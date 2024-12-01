Open Menu

Meeting On Dec 5 To Promote Schoolteachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Meeting on Dec 5 to promote schoolteachers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Punjab school education Department has announced promotion of thousands of senior schoolteachers by convening a meeting on December 5, according to sources, here on Sunday.

The DPI Secondary Education has convened the meeting.

A notification regarding promotion of teachers on the basis of qualification and seniority was expected to be issued in a day or two, sources told APP.

Punjab All Teachers Alliance President Sufi Ramzan Inqilabi confirmed on Sunday that recently, negotiations with Special Education Secretary Dr Sohail Shehzd, Director Public Instruction (DPI) Secretary Mumtaz Hussain Shah and DPI Elementary Rana Abdul Qayyum were successful.

