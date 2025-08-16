Meeting on Establishment of Model Union Councils, City Beautification held in Rawalpindi

An important meeting on the establishment of Model Union Councils and the beautification of Rawalpindi was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) An important meeting on the establishment of Model Union Councils and the beautification of Rawalpindi was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner on Saturday.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb and Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema.

It was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Hassan Tariq, former Mayor of Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Ahmed, Managing Director WASA, and officials from the Municipal Corporation, Public Health Engineering, Local Government, and other departments.

The participants discussed the creation of model union councils, removal of tangled wires of WAPDA, Sui Gas and PTCL, elimination of encroachments termed as the city’s biggest challenge and a comprehensive plan for beautifying the city.

While addressing the occasion, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb stressed that all hurdles in the city’s beautification must be removed without delay.

She directed officials to take practical measures and ensure that the quality of work meets international standards to make the city beautiful.