Meeting On IIOJK Situation Held At FO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 07:53 PM

Meeting on IIOJK situation held at FO

An important meeting on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was held here at the Foreign Office on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :An important meeting on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was held here at the Foreign Office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by PM's Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yousaf, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi and senior officials of the Foreign Office, a press release said.

PM's Special Assistant Moeed Yousaf briefed the meeting about the situation in IIOJK and relations with India, it added.

The Kashmir Committee chairman also indicated to call a meeting of the committee shortly.\932

