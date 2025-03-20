Meeting On KP Lease Policy Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 09:01 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) An important meeting regarding the lease policy was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.
The meeting was attended by relevant cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries, and other senior officials.
The meeting conducted a detailed review of various matters related to the lease policy for government-owned lands, and a significant decision was made concerning the unused lands, worth billions of rupees, allocated to industries.
It was decided that all lands allotted for industrial purposes, where industries have not yet been established, will be repossessed by the government.
The Chief Minister directed the Department of Industries and the board of Revenue to identify such lands across the province and initiate necessary steps to reclaim them.
He emphasized that these lands will not be allowed to be used for any purpose other than what they were originally allocated for.
During the briefing, it was highlighted that land had been allotted in different districts to promote industrialization and create employment opportunities in the province.
However, a significant portion of these lands remains unutilized, and no industries have been set up on them yet.
Officials informed the meeting that the current market value of these lands runs into billions of rupees, and the failure to establish industries has undermined the original objective behind their allocation.
It was noted that the effective utilization of these lands could significantly boost provincial revenues. The meeting also deliberated on matters related to leasing government lands for long-term business purposes.
It was decided that the recommendations of the committee formed to propose necessary amendments to existing laws will be presented for approval in the next cabinet meeting.
The Chief Minister directed the committee to thoroughly review all relevant laws and submit its final recommendations at the upcoming cabinet session.
