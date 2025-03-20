Open Menu

Meeting On KP Lease Policy Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 09:01 PM

Meeting on KP lease policy held

An important meeting regarding the lease policy was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) An important meeting regarding the lease policy was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

The meeting was attended by relevant cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries, and other senior officials.

The meeting conducted a detailed review of various matters related to the lease policy for government-owned lands, and a significant decision was made concerning the unused lands, worth billions of rupees, allocated to industries.

It was decided that all lands allotted for industrial purposes, where industries have not yet been established, will be repossessed by the government.

The Chief Minister directed the Department of Industries and the board of Revenue to identify such lands across the province and initiate necessary steps to reclaim them.

He emphasized that these lands will not be allowed to be used for any purpose other than what they were originally allocated for.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that land had been allotted in different districts to promote industrialization and create employment opportunities in the province.

However, a significant portion of these lands remains unutilized, and no industries have been set up on them yet.

Officials informed the meeting that the current market value of these lands runs into billions of rupees, and the failure to establish industries has undermined the original objective behind their allocation.

It was noted that the effective utilization of these lands could significantly boost provincial revenues. The meeting also deliberated on matters related to leasing government lands for long-term business purposes.

It was decided that the recommendations of the committee formed to propose necessary amendments to existing laws will be presented for approval in the next cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the committee to thoroughly review all relevant laws and submit its final recommendations at the upcoming cabinet session.

APP/fam

Recent Stories

Eid, Spring holidays announced for Islamabad Educa ..

Eid, Spring holidays announced for Islamabad Educational Institutions

1 minute ago
 National Media Office provides insightful highligh ..

National Media Office provides insightful highlights of BRIDGE Summit

6 minutes ago
 Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority showcasing true ima ..

Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority showcasing true image of Islam in Pakistan: Wajee ..

14 seconds ago
 Ramadan Nights exhibition witnesses huge turnout a ..

Ramadan Nights exhibition witnesses huge turnout at Expo Centre Sharjah

6 minutes ago
 Tax office continues action against PoS violations

Tax office continues action against PoS violations

1 minute ago
 Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging o ..

Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging on essential goods

1 minute ago
President of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM

President of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM

1 minute ago
 President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto of ..

President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM

1 minute ago
 Int’l Day of Forests to be observed on 21 March

Int’l Day of Forests to be observed on 21 March

1 minute ago
 BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after IC ..

BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victor ..

14 minutes ago
 Meeting on KP lease policy held

Meeting on KP lease policy held

4 minutes ago
 Belarusian Amkodor, MTZ featured at international ..

Belarusian Amkodor, MTZ featured at international exhibition in Russia's Ufa

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan