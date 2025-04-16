Meeting On National Adolescent And Youth Policy (NAYP) Held
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Chairman Rana Mashhood on Wednesday said this is a historic opportunity to bring our youth under one unified vision for national progress,whether they study in schools or madrassas.
Talking to the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s office with stakeholders and Ulema Karam he urged religious leaders to guide youth towards the diverse opportunities offered under the Digital Youth Hub,including interest-free loans, skills development, and educational advancement. He said there is need for collective national efforts to build a productive, visionary generation. He urged with a firm commitment to oversee the National Adolescent and Youth Policy (NAYP) consultative sessions in the first 25 cities of.
He said this visionary policy marks a significant step toward inclusive national development, ensuring that all segments of Pakistan’s youth are empowered, engaged, and prepared to lead the nation into a prosperous future. Shabir Usmani coordinator to Prime Minsiter said Ulema must lead efforts in youth education and unity adding that Rana Mashhood's relentless efforts to foster unity between educational and religious communities are commendable.
Usmani emphasized the crucial role of Ulema in leading initiatives for youth education and national unity. Religious Minister Sardar Yousaf Khan hailed the policy’s inclusive design, saying that “our madrassa students are builders of the nation.” He confirmed the inclusion of all major schools of thought in the policy’s development process. Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi praised the initiative as “brilliant,” recommending collaboration between university scholars and madrassa scholars for integrated youth development. He further encouraged that the policy’s message be actively communicated through mosques and seminaries across the country. Ulema Karam Supported and appreciated National Adolescent and Youth policy under PMYPM.
