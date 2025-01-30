Open Menu

Meeting On National Immunization Days (NIDS) Preparations Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Meeting on National Immunization Days (NIDS) preparations held

A meeting to discuss preparations for National Immunization Days (NIDs) was recently held at Shahbaz Hall, presided by Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A meeting to discuss preparations for National Immunization Days (NIDs) was recently held at Shahbaz Hall, presided by Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Farrukh Ali Linjar, Additional Commissioner-II Abdul Khaliq Baloch, District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar and other relevant officials.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, the meeting reviewed the preparations for the upcoming polio campaign, and DOC Dr. Waqar presented the latest statistical data related to the campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the entire district administration, police personnel and polio workers, congratulating them on the negative environmental sample result for polio.

Preparations for the first polio campaign of 2025, scheduled to begin on February 3, were also assessed.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the collective efforts of the past eight months were yielding results, and one of the three Primary goals had already been achieved.

Community representatives also participated in the meeting to help reduce refusal cases by persuading parents.

The Deputy Commissioner urged all concerned institutions to continue their hard work and cooperation to achieve complete polio eradication.

At the conclusion of the meeting, appreciation certificates were distributed among the Union Council (UC) area in-charges and polio workers.

Recent Stories

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillan ..

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade tie ..

Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties

2 minutes ago
 Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-sta ..

Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary

2 minutes ago
 Punjab governor acknowledges business community’ ..

Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth

15 minutes ago
 Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Kh ..

Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman

5 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebra ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year

5 minutes ago
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulatio ..

SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022

5 minutes ago
 KU decides to give final opportunity to students t ..

KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in ..

Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate

5 minutes ago
 Police officials reviews security arrangements of ..

Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan

9 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akba ..

Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi

21 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan