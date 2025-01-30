Meeting on National Immunization Days (NIDS) preparations held

A meeting to discuss preparations for National Immunization Days (NIDs) was recently held at Shahbaz Hall, presided by Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A meeting to discuss preparations for National Immunization Days (NIDs) was recently held at Shahbaz Hall, presided by Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Farrukh Ali Linjar, Additional Commissioner-II Abdul Khaliq Baloch, District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar and other relevant officials.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, the meeting reviewed the preparations for the upcoming polio campaign, and DOC Dr. Waqar presented the latest statistical data related to the campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the entire district administration, police personnel and polio workers, congratulating them on the negative environmental sample result for polio.

Preparations for the first polio campaign of 2025, scheduled to begin on February 3, were also assessed.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the collective efforts of the past eight months were yielding results, and one of the three Primary goals had already been achieved.

Community representatives also participated in the meeting to help reduce refusal cases by persuading parents.

The Deputy Commissioner urged all concerned institutions to continue their hard work and cooperation to achieve complete polio eradication.

At the conclusion of the meeting, appreciation certificates were distributed among the Union Council (UC) area in-charges and polio workers.