Meeting on payment of net hydel power profit to KP tomorrow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A meeting with regard to payment of net hydel power profit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been called on September 26 (Thursday) in Islamabad.

The meeting has been called by the Federal government on issue of net hydel power profit payment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under AGN Qazi formula, said Advisor on energy, Himayat Ullah Khan here on Wednesday.

The advisor informed that the meeting would take place under the headship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission while he (KP Advisor on Energy) and Chief Secretary KP, Muhammad Saleem Khan would represent the province.

Himayat Ullah Khan said payment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under net hydel power profit is the due right of the province and needs to be paid.

He said he would attend the meeting as per directives issued by the Chief Minister KP.