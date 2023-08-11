Open Menu

Meeting On Social Interaction Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Meeting on social interaction held

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) ::A meeting under the provincial government's policy "Interaction with Civil Society", adhering to the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief & Human Rights) Tariq Hussain was held with District Public Prosecutor, Wajid Ali, Child Protection Officer Muhammad Tayyab here on Friday.

The theme of the meeting was "Awareness Raising Campaign Against Trafficking in Persons, Smuggling of Migrants and Child Protection Concerns".

The District Public Prosecutor and Child Protection Officer briefed the forum regarding the provision of laws.

The stakeholders, and representatives of the civil societies shared their views and suggestions.

The chair directed that for better cooperation WhatsApp group may be created and launch an awareness campaign by quoting the relevant sections of the law.

The meeting was also attended by the District Officer of Social Welfare, representatives of the District Youth Officer and police, Akbar Khan Lala (human rights Activist, Ibrash Pasha (human rights activist), representative of DEWA Organization Asad, representative of the bazaar and hotel unions.

Related Topics

Police Civil Society Hotel Dir May Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

31 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

1 hour ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

1 hour ago
SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

4 hours ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

4 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of consultation to select caretak ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan