Meeting on social interaction held

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) ::A meeting under the provincial government's policy "Interaction with Civil Society", adhering to the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief & Human Rights) Tariq Hussain was held with District Public Prosecutor, Wajid Ali, Child Protection Officer Muhammad Tayyab here on Friday.

The theme of the meeting was "Awareness Raising Campaign Against Trafficking in Persons, Smuggling of Migrants and Child Protection Concerns".

The District Public Prosecutor and Child Protection Officer briefed the forum regarding the provision of laws.

The stakeholders, and representatives of the civil societies shared their views and suggestions.

The chair directed that for better cooperation WhatsApp group may be created and launch an awareness campaign by quoting the relevant sections of the law.

The meeting was also attended by the District Officer of Social Welfare, representatives of the District Youth Officer and police, Akbar Khan Lala (human rights Activist, Ibrash Pasha (human rights activist), representative of DEWA Organization Asad, representative of the bazaar and hotel unions.