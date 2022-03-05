UrduPoint.com

Meeting On Zigzag Technology Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Javeria Maqbool on Saturday chaired a meeting regarding converting the brick kilns to zigzag technology.

The meeting was held at DC Committee Room under the auspices of Environment Department, which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Narowal Salman Ahmad Lone, Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Ashraf, Inspector Ahmed Yar, Muhammad Naveed, District President Bricks Kilns Association Abdul Ghafoor, General Secretary Haji Nazir and others.

Addressing the participants, ADC Revenue Javeria Maqbool said the government was taking practical steps to protect the environment from pollution.

She said that transfer of kilns to zigzag technology was also a link in the same chain, so kiln owners should switch their kilns into modern technology keeping in view the government policy.

She said the government was well-aware of the difficulties and problems of kiln owners.

District President Bricks Kilns Association Abdul Ghafoor briefed the Additional Deputy Commissioner about the problems and difficulties of kiln owners.

The ADC Revenue directed them to transfer all kilns across the province to zigzag technology in the light of the orders of Supreme Court and the government policy.

She listened to the problems of Kiln Association on technical grounds and suggestedresolving the issue in a special forum.

Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Ashraf briefed the ADCR.

