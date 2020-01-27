Meeting reaffirms cooperation with Pakistan in water resources research

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a meeting with World Bank delegation on Monday called for enhancing collaboration in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a meeting with World Bank delegation on Monday called for enhancing collaboration in different sectors.

The delegation was led by Karin Krchnak, Head of the World Bank 2030 Water Resources Group.

The World Bank's Senior Expert on Water Resources, Michel Lucius also attended the meeting, a news release said.

The meeting reaffirmed cooperation with Pakistan in water resources research.

Karen Krchnak praised the steps taken by Fawad Chaudhry to revitalize the water resources and his own ministry.

Karen Krchnack termed the minister's science and technology knowledge and vision as inspirational.