Open Menu

Meeting Regarding Arrangements Of Monsoon Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

A meeting was held today in the Durbar Hall of the DC office to review the arrangements made by the district administration regarding protection from monsoon rains and floods in Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held today in the Durbar Hall of the DC office to review the arrangements made by the district administration regarding protection from monsoon rains and floods in Shaheed Benazirabad.

It was told in the meeting that meteorological department has predicted more than normal monsoon rains this time, due to which there is a risk of urban flood and flooding in the Indus river.

A plan has been formulated under which relief camps, cleaning of sewers, machinery for continuing drainage disposal works and other arrangements are being made to deal with the situation of rains and floods and save the people from hardship.

The meeting was attended by Commandant Pakistan Army Colonel Aman, Major Amanullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, MSPMC Hospital Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sheikh, XEN Public Health Muzaffar Zardari, DSP Police Abdul Hameed Jalbani, XEN LBOD Shahabuddin Bhatti, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and officers of other relevant departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Flood Abdul Razzaq All From Rains

Recent Stories

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

2 minutes ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

2 minutes ago
 6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

2 minutes ago
 Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda ma ..

Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana

49 minutes ago
 Traders demands to end unannounced electric load s ..

Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding

50 minutes ago
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous tax ..

Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level

50 minutes ago
 CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

50 minutes ago
 8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Muba ..

8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak

50 minutes ago
 International Bar Association raises alarm over dr ..

International Bar Association raises alarm over draconian laws in Indian-Occupie ..

50 minutes ago
 KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regard ..

KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project

55 minutes ago
 Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi

Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan