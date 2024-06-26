Meeting Regarding Arrangements Of Monsoon Held
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 11:33 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held today in the Durbar Hall of the DC office to review the arrangements made by the district administration regarding protection from monsoon rains and floods in Shaheed Benazirabad.
It was told in the meeting that meteorological department has predicted more than normal monsoon rains this time, due to which there is a risk of urban flood and flooding in the Indus river.
A plan has been formulated under which relief camps, cleaning of sewers, machinery for continuing drainage disposal works and other arrangements are being made to deal with the situation of rains and floods and save the people from hardship.
The meeting was attended by Commandant Pakistan Army Colonel Aman, Major Amanullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, MSPMC Hospital Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sheikh, XEN Public Health Muzaffar Zardari, DSP Police Abdul Hameed Jalbani, XEN LBOD Shahabuddin Bhatti, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and officers of other relevant departments.
