Meeting regarding Bachat Bazaars held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Ex-Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh chaired a meeting on Wednesday to ensure the availability of edible items at 'Bachat Bazaars' during Ramzan.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the Sindh Government had assigned duties to the public representatives for making sure edible items are available at concessional rates at bachat bazaars set up at the taluka level.

"Our priority should be to provide more and more relief to the common man during the month of Ramzan," he said.

Barrister Arslan directed all officials concerned to make certain that the bachat bazaars contained all food items in adequate quantity.

Moreover, he also visited the bachat bazaar organized by the district administration at Minara Road and checked the price list and quality of commodities.