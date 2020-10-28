UrduPoint.com
Meeting Regarding Birth Anniversary Of Baba Guru Nanak

Umer Jamshaid 47 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Meeting regarding birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting regarding birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji was held here on Wednesday. Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad presided over the meeting.

The meeting was informed that celebrations would start from November 27-30.

Indian yatrees will reach Pakistan through the Wahga Border on November 27.

It was briefed that all arrangements had been completed while construction, development and renovation is underway at Gurdwara Janumasthan Nankana Sahib. All gurdwaras will be decorated beautifully.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh, Additional Secretary Tariq Wazir, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal and representatives of differentdepartments, including the interior, police, Rangers, Customs and Railways,were also present.

