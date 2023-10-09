Open Menu

Meeting Regarding Cabinet Committee On Provincial Ombudsman Service Rules 2023 Held

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 09:20 PM

The cabinet committee meeting to review the Provincial Ombudsman Service Rules (Rules and Regulations) 2023 was held in the committee room of the Law Department under the chairmanship of the caretaker Provincial Minister for Law

and Human Rights, Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah.

The caretaker provincial minister for social welfare and women's empowerment Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser, Secretary Establishment Akhtar Saeed Turk, Secretary Law, representatives of finance and officials of the provincial ombudsman participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the participants were briefed on the Provincial Ombudsman Service Rules (Terms and Conditions) 2023 and highlighted the need for service rules.

In the briefing, it was stated that the purpose of the rules is not to create new posts, but to make terms and conditions for the existing employees to make comprehensive rules regarding punishment and rewards.

Provincial Minister of Law and Human Rights, Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah showed displeasure over the late making of the terms and conditions and said that the service terms and conditions should have been made with the establishment of the provincial ombudsman. Implementation of service rules will further improve the performance of employees.

He appreciated the efforts of Secretary Law in making service rules.

He further said that the provincial ombudsmen are trying to provide free justice to the people.

The representative of the provincial ombudsman appreciated the performance of the committee and thanked them for taking an interest in the service rules of the provincial ombudsman.

