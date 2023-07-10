Open Menu

Meeting Regarding Construction Of Bara, Jabba Dams Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Meeting regarding construction of Bara, Jabba Dams held

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Taj Muhammad Afridi and Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazal Elahi chaired a meeting regarding the construction and completion of Bara and Jabba Dams in Khyber district including Warsak Canal System, held here at Civil Secretariat on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Taj Muhammad Afridi and Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazal Elahi chaired a meeting regarding the construction and completion of Bara and Jabba Dams in Khyber district including Warsak Canal System, held here at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

The caretaker provincial ministers were told in the briefing that one million people will get clean drinking water on completion of Jabba Dam, while 300 cusecs of drinking water and 400 cusecs of water for irrigation will be possible with the completion of Warsak Canal system.

In the briefing, it was further informed that the completion of Bara Dam will not only irrigate 48,000 acres of land, but it will also provide 16 cusecs of clean drinking water along with generating 6 megawatts of electricity.

On this occasion, caretaker provincial minister Alhaj Taj Muhammad Afridi said that he will give priority to projects of public interest and collective nature so that faster development in the area can be made possible.

He also insisted on removing all reservations concerned to the said projects.

Caretaker Provincial Minister Taj Mohammad Afridi also issued instructions to include Malaguri and Bakarabad areas in the Warsak Canal System project so that the people there are provided with clean water, and do not face any problems in this regard.

He emphasized surveying other adjacent areas so that wherever water access is possible, they can also be included in the project. Secretary of Irrigation Department, DG Small Dam, representative delegations of the areas adjacent to the discussed projects and other relevant officers also participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam Afridi All Million

Recent Stories

Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit U ..

Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit UN Headquarters in Geneva

8 minutes ago
 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 parti ..

36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 participants

8 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

28 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

27 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

27 minutes ago
 Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

27 minutes ago
Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

27 minutes ago
 Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

27 minutes ago
 PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

24 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

24 minutes ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

25 minutes ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Com ..

US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Communication With China During V ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan