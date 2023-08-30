Open Menu

Meeting Regarding Crime Control Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Meeting regarding crime control held

A meeting regarding crime control was held here on Wednesday at the Capital City Police office under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddiq Kamyana

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting regarding crime control was held here on Wednesday at the Capital City Police office under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddiq Kamyana.

The CCPO said SPs should monitor the investigation of property related cases. They should focus on crime control and form teams of dedicated officers to conduct investigations. While instructing to keep an eye on the activities of criminals with previous record of robbery and dacoity, he said that Dolphin and PRU force should conduct regular patrolling in hotspot crime areas.

The CCPO ordered to register cases of heinous crimes without delay and said that criminals with previous records, motorcycle thieves and mobile snatching mafia should be eradicated.

Effective action should be taken against gangs involved in motorcycle theft, he added and said that strict action should be taken against the beggar mafia and their handlers.

He said that in order to eliminate the crimes, the cordon should be tightened around the drug dealers including the habitual thieves, bandits, extortionists, and indiscriminate action should be taken against miscreants. Investigation should be carried out according to scientific and modern requirements to punish the law-breaking elements, he said, and also issued special instructions for the cleanliness of the police stations of the provincial capital. Different police officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Mobile Robbery Criminals

Recent Stories

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

4 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

12 minutes ago
 Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

12 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes significance of war games in validat ..

PM emphasizes significance of war games in validating naval war plans

12 minutes ago
 Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug traffic ..

Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking arrested

12 minutes ago
 DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting envi ..

DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting environment

12 minutes ago
Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdja ..

Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdjarass, Chad

24 minutes ago
 KU holds provincial round table discussion on refo ..

KU holds provincial round table discussion on reforms for a brighter future

24 minutes ago
 University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity i ..

University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity in youths

18 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar for preparation in CSS/PCS held ..

Awareness seminar for preparation in CSS/PCS held in Nawabshah

18 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

24 minutes ago
 AC visits BHU, Rawat to inspect facilities

AC visits BHU, Rawat to inspect facilities

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan