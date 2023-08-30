Meeting regarding crime control held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting regarding crime control was held here on Wednesday at the Capital City Police office under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddiq Kamyana.

The CCPO said SPs should monitor the investigation of property related cases. They should focus on crime control and form teams of dedicated officers to conduct investigations. While instructing to keep an eye on the activities of criminals with previous record of robbery and dacoity, he said that Dolphin and PRU force should conduct regular patrolling in hotspot crime areas.

The CCPO ordered to register cases of heinous crimes without delay and said that criminals with previous records, motorcycle thieves and mobile snatching mafia should be eradicated.

Effective action should be taken against gangs involved in motorcycle theft, he added and said that strict action should be taken against the beggar mafia and their handlers.

He said that in order to eliminate the crimes, the cordon should be tightened around the drug dealers including the habitual thieves, bandits, extortionists, and indiscriminate action should be taken against miscreants. Investigation should be carried out according to scientific and modern requirements to punish the law-breaking elements, he said, and also issued special instructions for the cleanliness of the police stations of the provincial capital. Different police officials attended the meeting.