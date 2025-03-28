Meeting regarding Dera Jat Festival with editors held

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A meeting was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Dr Sanaullah Khan Bettani, Regional Officer of Information and Public Relations, Dera Ismail Khan, with the Chief Editors of newspapers to discuss the agenda of the Dera Jat Festival.

During the meeting, the coverage and publicity of the Dera Jat Festival, along with matters related to newspapers and accreditation cards, were discussed.

Addressing the meeting, the Regional Officer emphasized that the Dera Jat Festival, along with the annual Mela Span and cattle events, plays a crucial role in highlighting the region’s culture, art, and traditions. He urged the participants to ensure thorough and high-quality coverage of the event.

The meeting also covered issues related to the declaration of newspapers. Dr Sanaullah Bettani informed the participants that a few months ago, an individual, who falsely claimed to be a journalist, had submitted an incomplete application for a newspaper declaration.

The application was rejected due to incomplete documentation, as per the requirements of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Press, Newspapers, News Agencies, and Boxes Registration Act. He assured that all necessary documentation and compliance with the law would be enforced.

The participants acknowledged that recent news circulated on social media and other platforms against the Regional Information Officer was baseless and purely propaganda.

Dr Bettani further said that certain individuals, posing as journalists, were infiltrating the ranks of local media. He warned that these impostors could harm the dignity and reputation of professional journalists.

During the meeting, the Chief Editors unanimously agreed that not issuing newspaper declarations to inexperienced and unqualified individuals was a positive and legal step. They fully supported the Regional Officer’s decision to refuse declarations to such individuals, emphasizing that publishing a newspaper without a declaration is a legal offense.

A four-member committee was formed during the meeting to address the issue through mutual understanding and to prevent future complications.

Additionally, all participants expressed their gratitude to the Regional Information Officer, acknowledging his outstanding services for Dera Ismail Khan and his efforts for the welfare of journalists.The meeting concluded with a joint prayer and ended on a positive note with a group photo.