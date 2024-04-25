Meeting Regarding Drug Use In Educational Institutions Held At ANF Headquarters
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A meeting regarding drug use in educational institutions was held here at Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters which was chaired by Director General (DG) ANF, Maj Gen, Abdul Moeed, HI (M).
Senior officers of the Federal and provincial ministries of education and regulatory institutions participated in the meeting.
All the stakeholders agreed on launching a national level campaign to tackle the drug menace.
In the meeting, the recommendations of the Higher Education Commission were also discussed for the effective implementation of the Tobacco Policy 2021.
DG ANF assured all possible cooperation to all the institutions for the success of the campaign.
Recent Stories
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day Int'l mathematics conference to begin on April 26 at GCU30 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 980 adulterated milk30 minutes ago
-
President stresses joint efforts to control Malaria40 minutes ago
-
APHC denounces arrest, harassment of IIOJK people by Indian forces50 minutes ago
-
JKNF urges well-off people to come forward to support less privileged segments of society1 hour ago
-
Muhammad Bilal defends his research papers1 hour ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center1 hour ago
-
PP-269 bye-election: Nomination papers submission process concludes2 hours ago
-
15 female teachers injured in road accident3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, UK discuss collaboration in education sector12 hours ago
-
PMD forecast rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country12 hours ago
-
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad12 hours ago