Meeting Regarding Drug Use In Educational Institutions Held At ANF Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Meeting regarding drug use in educational institutions held at ANF Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A meeting regarding drug use in educational institutions was held here at Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters which was chaired by Director General (DG) ANF, Maj Gen, Abdul Moeed, HI (M).

Senior officers of the Federal and provincial ministries of education and regulatory institutions participated in the meeting.

All the stakeholders agreed on launching a national level campaign to tackle the drug menace.

In the meeting, the recommendations of the Higher Education Commission were also discussed for the effective implementation of the Tobacco Policy 2021.

DG ANF assured all possible cooperation to all the institutions for the success of the campaign.

