Meeting Regarding Fares Reduction Held

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Malik Tahir held a meeting with representatives of transporters.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the reduction in fares to provide maximum relief to citizens. After the government significantly reduced the prices of diesel, a new fare was issued. It was decided in the meeting that the fares on urban and inter-district routes have been significantly reduced so that the general public, especially laborers and daily commuters, can directly benefit from this facility. Copies of the new fare have been provided to all transport unions and relevant departments.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem clarified that the implementation of the new fare will be ensured at all costs and instructions have been issued to transport inspectors in this regard to check in the field. Strict action will be taken against transporters for any kind of excess or violation in fares. He said that the government is taking all possible steps to provide facilities to the people and it is the responsibility of the district administration to implement the decisions practically. Orders have also been issued to all tehsil officers to strictly implement the new fares in their respective areas.

