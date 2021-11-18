Meeting regarding National Campaign for coronavirus vaccination held

A meeting was held under the Balochistan Command and Operation Center on the National Campaign for vaccination against coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting was held under the Balochistan Command and Operation Center on the National Campaign for vaccination against coronavirus.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary Primary Health Aziz Ahmed Jamali and 12 Corps CCVDC CC LOG Brigadier Abrar Mehboob.

Divisional Commissioners, Director Military Services Medical Advisor 12 Corps Brigadier Imran Hussain, Additional Secretary Secondary education Muhammad Hashim Shah, EPI Provincial Head Dr Ishaq Panezai, Additional Secretary Home Waqar Khurshid, GSOI, HQL Lt. Col. Usman Rashid, CO.47 EMEI 12 Corps Lieutenant Colonel Kashif Abbas, Additional Director and in-charge Operations Cell Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Deputy in-charge Operations Cell Dr. Naqibullah Niazi, BCOC Assistant Executive Officer Khadim Hussain and other officials of relevant departments were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that due to compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the administration and effective implementation of NPIs and efficient screening, the spread of the epidemic was reduced.

The meeting emphasized the need to maximize neoconservative coverage, highlighting the need for leukemia to benefit all age groups, and require for collaboration among all departments and stress was placed on promoting harmony.

However, a wide range of measures is required to bring low performance districts up to the required standards. It was decided at the meeting that a special campaign would be launched under the Health Department to increase vaccination process.

The meeting decided that special awareness would be launched to educate people to get the anti-corona vaccination while the district administration would take services of religious scholars to guide the people so that they could take full advantage of the corona virus vaccination and save them family from this insidious disease.