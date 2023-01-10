Meeting regarding Old Age Home held

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements of the Old Age Home in the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements of the Old Age Home in the city.

Director Local Government Muhammad Zaman Wattoo, Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqa, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr.

Anam Fatima, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, and other officers attended the meeting.

The commissioner directed concerned departments for taking effective measures to provide facilities to deserving people in the old age home.

He said all possible measures should be taken for the deserving people living in the old age home with the help of philanthropists, adding that we should spend time with the elderly people to encourage them in their lives.