Meeting regarding polio eradication held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adeel Shah chaired a meeting on the role of DHOs in polio eradication, especially in reversing the current virological trends in the province at EOC KP here on Tuesday.

Special Secretary Health/PEOC Coordinator Abdul Basit gave a detailed presentation on the current situation of polio in KP.

The meeting provided a platform for stakeholders to assess and discuss the role of DHOs in reversing the current virological trends.

On this occasion, the health secretary stressed on making proactive efforts at all levels to ensure the eradication of this crippling disease once and for all from the province.

In attendance were several key figures, including the Director General Health Services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan, Director EPI, Technical Focal Person PEI, Team Lead WHO, Team Lead NSTOP, Deputy Team Lead UNICEF and partners representatives.