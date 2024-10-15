Open Menu

Meeting Regarding Polio Eradication Held

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Meeting regarding polio eradication held

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adeel Shah chaired a meeting on the role of DHOs in polio eradication, especially in reversing the current virological trends in the province at EOC KP here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adeel Shah chaired a meeting on the role of DHOs in polio eradication, especially in reversing the current virological trends in the province at EOC KP here on Tuesday.

Special Secretary Health/PEOC Coordinator Abdul Basit gave a detailed presentation on the current situation of polio in KP.

The meeting provided a platform for stakeholders to assess and discuss the role of DHOs in reversing the current virological trends.

On this occasion, the health secretary stressed on making proactive efforts at all levels to ensure the eradication of this crippling disease once and for all from the province.

In attendance were several key figures, including the Director General Health Services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan, Director EPI, Technical Focal Person PEI, Team Lead WHO, Team Lead NSTOP, Deputy Team Lead UNICEF and partners representatives.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Lead All From

Recent Stories

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

14 minutes ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

4 minutes ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

10 minutes ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

10 minutes ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

52 minutes ago
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

32 minutes ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

32 minutes ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

32 minutes ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

32 minutes ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

32 minutes ago
 PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism ..

PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan