Meeting Regarding Resource Generation Of LDA Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Commissioner Lahore and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday chaired a meeting regarding resource generation of LDA, in which the targets and performance of resource generation of all departments were reviewed

The commissioner while giving instructions, said that the individual performance of the officers should be monitored. Monitoring would further improve the revenue generation, and the officers who do not improve their performance will also be held accountable, he added.

He said that strict actions should be ensured against defaulters of commercialization fees and other official dues.

The commissioner directed Chief Town Planning and Chief Metropolitan Planning and other departments to complete the remaining targets and said that resource generation meetings should be convened weekly.

He said that by the end of the financial year, all the officers of the departments should complete their targets by all means.

In the meeting, the Director of Finance gave briefing on the revenue targets.

It was pertinent to mention that on the direction of the commissioner, vigorous actions were being taken by LDA teams across the city against illegal constructions, encroachments, and non-payment of commercialization fees.

Additional DG Headquarters Imran Ali, Additional DG Housing Syed Munawar Bukhari, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Admin and Director Accounts also attended the meeting.

